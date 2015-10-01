Seed Bank
About this product
These Purple Urkle seeds are a Indica dominant hybrid that will turn mostly purple, even in warmer temperatures. they grow compact and dense with plently of crystals.
Purple Urkle is a purple cannabis that looks like she smells & smells like she taste, PURE SKUNK GRAPES. She’s an indica dominant strain with a very mellowing effect. Hailing from California where her medical merit is unquestioned. A legend that was once available in clone only, Purple Urkle is a rare strain. So if you’re a true connoisseur then Purple Urkle is a must have in your garden!
Purple Urkle is a purple cannabis that looks like she smells & smells like she taste, PURE SKUNK GRAPES. She’s an indica dominant strain with a very mellowing effect. Hailing from California where her medical merit is unquestioned. A legend that was once available in clone only, Purple Urkle is a rare strain. So if you’re a true connoisseur then Purple Urkle is a must have in your garden!
Purple Urkle effects
Reported by real people like you
896 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!