These Purple Urkle seeds are a Indica dominant hybrid that will turn mostly purple, even in warmer temperatures. they grow compact and dense with plently of crystals.



Purple Urkle is a purple cannabis that looks like she smells & smells like she taste, PURE SKUNK GRAPES. She’s an indica dominant strain with a very mellowing effect. Hailing from California where her medical merit is unquestioned. A legend that was once available in clone only, Purple Urkle is a rare strain. So if you’re a true connoisseur then Purple Urkle is a must have in your garden!