The famed San Fernanado Valley OG. This is the one everybody knows about. This what made the SFV famous and make OG Kush famous. Hailing originally from Tahoe coming to the SFV from the OC and worked into the SFV and introduced to the world by Swerve. We took this clone and outcrossed it originally to the Afghani 1 from Homegrown Fantaseeds, the backcrossed that down. We have thus worked the lined to an IBL. We used the SFV OG Kush IBL male crossed to the SFV clone to make our regular seeds. And for feminized seeds its and SFV OG IBL reversed male to our SFV OG Kush mother. Expect a larger yielding, thicker stemmed plant. More of a kerosene/fuel less lemon SFV OG. Same structures as the original clone, just bulked out into a larger yielding fashion.
SFV OG effects
Reported by real people like you
596 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
28% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
