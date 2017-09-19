Seed Bank
The Super Skunk strain is one of the most famous in the world. It’s well known for its skunky fragrance and hybrid qualities. This strain gives users a euphoria that’s deeply relaxing, allowing them to quickly loosen up. It also gives them clarity and the ability to concentrate.
Super Skunk flowers extremely fast, yielding round, fat buds with 1% to 2.4% CBD and 20% THC content levels. This hybrid grows heavy branches and thick stems. They are indica-dominant, high-yielding, compact feminized plants great for indoor and outdoor growing for beginners.
Super Skunk effects
Reported by real people like you
440 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
