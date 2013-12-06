About this product

Although the parent strains of Trainwreck were already beloved staples in the Pacific Northwest, the Trainwreck strain we know today didn't appear in grow circles until a series of chance events brought her into the world. As the story goes, one summer a train derailment occurred very close to the original Trainwreck grow/breeding site in Northern California. The worried farmers harvested everything early to avoid detection by emergency teams who were responding to the incident. Some of the plants were premature but one strain, in particular, the E-32 which later became known as Trainwreck stood out among the rest. Luckily the growers had saved cuttings of each plant before flowering and after testing all of the harvested plants, the E-32 was selected as the best in the crop and named Trainwreck because of the fluke train accident and also the intensely disorienting high that can make a novice smoker feel like they've been in an actual train wreck.