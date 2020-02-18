About this product

Wedding Cake is a great medicinal cannabis plant that offers a relaxed and euphoric high. Great for mild pain and insomnia, with many other benefits currently being researched by out dedicated researchers in the field.



Wedding Cake seeds come with very high THC content and users should handle with care, with THC content higher than 25% or more. Potential side effects can affect those with low tolerance include dry mouth and dry eyes, potential dizziness, but these effects differ with tolerance and experience levels. Wedding Cake weed is a great plant but recommended for experienced users.