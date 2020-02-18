Seed Bank
About this product
Wedding Cake is a great medicinal cannabis plant that offers a relaxed and euphoric high. Great for mild pain and insomnia, with many other benefits currently being researched by out dedicated researchers in the field.
Wedding Cake seeds come with very high THC content and users should handle with care, with THC content higher than 25% or more. Potential side effects can affect those with low tolerance include dry mouth and dry eyes, potential dizziness, but these effects differ with tolerance and experience levels. Wedding Cake weed is a great plant but recommended for experienced users.
Wedding Cake seeds come with very high THC content and users should handle with care, with THC content higher than 25% or more. Potential side effects can affect those with low tolerance include dry mouth and dry eyes, potential dizziness, but these effects differ with tolerance and experience levels. Wedding Cake weed is a great plant but recommended for experienced users.
Wedding Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1,338 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!