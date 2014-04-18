About this product

White Fire Alien Kush is an extremely beautiful Indica dominant hybrid strain that turns dark purple right before harvest if the temperatures dip. This strain tends to grow medium to large sized plants that stay fairly bushy throughout most of the growth cycle, with only a minor stretch coming in at the beginning of her short 8-9 week flowering cycle.



When growing White Fire Alien outdoors you can expect to harvest larger than average size yields, with dense, very pungent nuggets that are completely covered with frosty trichomes.



Characteristics of White Fire Alien Kush Seeds



White Fire Alien Kush strain is a gorgeous plant and the bounty it provides is outstanding. The pungent earthy smoke is dominated by the familiar Kush-like funk.



White Fire Alien Kush strain is a pure Indica that comes with the typical heavy high, creeps up on you with a very relaxing and somewhat narcotic body stone. White Fire Alien Kush deserves to be in your garden!