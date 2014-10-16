Seed Bank
White Widow strain is just that “white.” She shines and shimmers with a stunningly thick white coating of trichomes. White Widow is one of the most awarded cannabis strains ever! She is the cornerstone to all the “white” strains and a very potent medicine. She is mostly sativa and ultra potent with THC levels that can well exceed 20%. She demands respect like the widow spider she is named after!
The White Widow strain grows a lot of dense buds with pleasantly uplifting aromas. These White Widow seeds are the result of crossing a pure Brazilian sativa female and an Indian, Keralan hybrid male, resulting in about 70% Sativa. As an sativa-dominant cannabis strain and it grows well both indoors and outdoors, and will finish outside in 65-70 days.
Characteristics of White Widow Strain
Suitable for both indoors and outdoors
Sex: Regular Seeds (non-feminized)
Genotype: 30% Indica/ 70% Sativa
Cross: Brazillian Sativa & Indian Indica
Indoor flowering period: 65-70 days
Outdoor harvest time: mid-October
Outdoor yield: 2-4 lbs per plant
Indoor yield: 400-600 g/m2
Outdoor height: 5 - 10 Feet
THC Content: 18% - 26%
White Widow is a great medicinal strain with uplifting qualities that many medical cannabis patients love, delivering a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong glow. She is also great for general pain relief and inducing appetite, anti-inflammatory. The sativa aspect seems to reduce her somniferous (sleep-inducing) effects making the White Widow strain a good all day medicine.
White Widow effects
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
