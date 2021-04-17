All Gas OG, also known as “Gas” or “Asphalt Plant,” is an indica weed strain made by crossing Venom OG with Humboldt OG. The effects of All Gas OG are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel hungry, relaxed, and sleepy. All Gas OG is best enjoyed during the evening hours and pairs well with lowkey activities like watching a movie or listening to music. In terms of flavor, you can expect loud and pungent notes of diesel and chemicals. All Gas OG is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. According to growers, this strain has an average flowering time of 55 days and grows best indoors. The original breeder of All Gas OG is Humboldt Seed Company. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. Weed strains similar to Gas OG include Huckleberry, Animal Face, Monkey Tape, and Bubba Doja.