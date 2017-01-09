About this product
Also stylized as Grand Daddy Purple, this hybrid is one of the most celebrated and popular purple strains of all time. Famed for incredible looks, a fabulous fruity flavor and face-melting high, this mauve marijuana has been reinvented and recreated thousands of times over the years. Though it has to be said that nothing comes close to the original.
Strutting her stuff proudly for a good two decades now, Granddaddy Purple Feminized continues to set the bar for pretty much all other purple strains going. Averaging somewhere in the region of 20% THC, this Indica-heavy hybrid is potent enough to have you flat on your back indefinitely.
Officially unleashed in 2003, this strain first appeared in the San Francisco Bay Area before going global. The legendary Ken Estes is famed for bringing this mighty hybrid to the masses, which immediately caught the attention of cannabis connoisseurs for her extraordinary looks (among other standout qualities, of course).
With a genetic composition of approximately 80% Indica and 20% Sativa genetics, these buds are near-narcotic in their impact on the body. If you’re simply looking for something that gives you no choice but to relax and unwind, this one’s for you. Likewise, if you’re all about fragrance and flavor, there’s almost nothing else out there that compares to Granddaddy Purple Feminized.
While not the easiest strain to grow, cultivators’ efforts consistently feel more than justified - especially considering what you get back in return. Sticking with the feminized version will help you keep problematic male plants out of the equation, unless you’re working on your own hybrids.
