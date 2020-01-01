 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. seedWORX Laboratories
seedWORX Laboratories Cover Photo

seedWORX Laboratories

all good medicine starts as a seed

About seedWORX Laboratories

seedWORX Laboratories , a division of CANANAC PHARMACEUTICALS , now serving the Medical community of Southern Africa with a 300+ strain seed bank, MEN OF ADVENTURE ​ seedWorX is the offspring of 10 years of extensive research into medical cannabis through international strain hunting and meticulous lineage selection, we bring you the best genetics from our seed breeding partners in Spain, Mexico, Afghanistan, central Europe ,N America and South Africa we are proud to lead the new South African market with international standards in high yielding CBD and THC rich cannabis strains