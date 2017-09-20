Select Oil
Select Elite 1g Shoreline - Hybrid
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 12%CBD 1%
About this product
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new
strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Shoreline effects
Reported by real people like you
73 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
76% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!