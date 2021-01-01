Loading…
Logo for the brand Select Oil

Select Oil

Select Elite Live .5g Wifi OG - Hybrid

About this product

Elite Live combines the same quality oil you’ve come to know from Select, now infused with freshly harvested live resin terpenes. The combination results in a high quality, high potency oil
with a wide variety of strain-specific flavor and effects- so sativas feel more stimulating and indicas more sleepy. Now that’s better.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!