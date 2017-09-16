SELECT Squeeze Strawberry Lemonade 100mg

by Select Oil
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

With Select Squeeze, you can infuse any beverage with THC and flavor enhancements. Featuring Nano technology, Squeeze delivers a fast 15-30 minute onset time, while the water-soluble formula disperses instantly into your favorite beverage. With a gentle squeeze, the pocket-sized self-measuring bottle offers a precise serving every time, thanks to its 5 mg easy-dose reservoir (1 squeeze and release = 1ML). Take it anytime, mix it easily, feel it fast.

About this strain

Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant weed strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG and is bred by Barney's Farm. Strawberry Lemonade is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Lemonade effects are energizing, euphoric, and uplifting. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Lemonade when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and fatigue. The dominant terpene of Strawberry Lemonade is Myrcene, featuring a sweet citrus aroma with a tangy lemon and berry flavor profile. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Lemonade, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Select Oil
Select Oil
Shop products
It all started with a better cartridge.

The story of Select started with a cough, which led to a thought, which led to a better cartridge. Since day one our focus has been on product safety, and we’ve risen above because of our commitment to setting standards around pesticide, hardware and oil testing.

Safety

Select tests to the highest standards for potency and pesticides in every state we're in. In fact, our internal standards are more stringent than state compliance requirements.

Sourcing

Our partnership with farmers is built with intent, integrity and transparency.
We never add harmful cutting agents such as vegetable gylcerine (VG), propylene glycol (PG) or Vitamin E Acetate to our cartridges.

Consistency

Each cartridge is hand-filled to ensure quality, followed by further inspection through four quality control stations. Ensuring a full flavor and smooth feel without fail. Every time.

Innovation

Our story started when our founder identified a cleaner, safer option for vaporizer pen technology.
From there, we've worked to innovate and set standards around testing, company culture, brand and more.

Commitment

We are constantly innovating for the future of the industry.
All for a better cannabis experience.
And we promise to never stop getting better.

 ------------
For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states)
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug.
Keep out of reach of children.
CDPH-10001355

Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug.
Keep out of reach of children.
CDPH-10001355

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10003298
Notice a problem?Report this item