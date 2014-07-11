Select Oil
Select Elite 1g Space Needle - Sativa
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Space Needle effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
27% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
27% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
27% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Cramps
9% of people say it helps with cramps
