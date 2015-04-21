About this product
XXX OG, from parent strains OG Kush and XXX, is an indica that took 1st place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup. Its bulky, conic buds glow with a heavy, white coat of oozing trichomes, emitting earthy, pine, and lemon notes that combine for a sap-like aroma. In small doses, XXX OG induces moderately sedating effects that allow some mental clarity and physical energy. As you increase the dose, the fight against lethargy and couchlock becomes futile. This makes XXX OG an excellent remedy for sleeplessness, and severe cases of nausea and chronic pain may benefit from the potent effects of this strain.
Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences.
Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.
