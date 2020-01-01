Sensi Seeds pioneered the cannabis seed industry in 1985. Today, the company is the world’s largest cannabis seedbank with over 500 varieties. These genetics and the brand name have become true classics in the cannabis community. The Dutch government chose Sensi Seeds genetics to develop the medicinal cannabis supplied by pharmacies. Sensi Seeds aims for the normalization of cannabis use and recognition of the plant’s therapeutic and industrial benefits. Sensi Seeds believes that responsible consumption of cannabis can enrich one’s life. With more than 30 years’ worth of experience in the field of cannabis, Sensi Seeds is fully aware of the crucial role that cannabis can play for humankind. The company is pleased to see the current increase in attention and recognition for the plant worldwide, not only as a medicine but also as a raw material. Sensi Seeds is committed to preserving the genetic diversity and accessibility of the cannabis plant for future generations, and disseminating information and knowledge about the beneficial effects the plant can have when used appropriately.