About this product
As the name suggests Amnesia Haze will high quality Hazy buds glistening with crystals. Grow time can be 12 weeks plus but is well worth the wait and heights can be quite tall, so probably not suitable for your closet unless you do some early branching. The Amnesia Haze Automatic is a vigorous plant that can grow to heights of around 80 to 150cm with large thin leaves and long stretching buds. She likes to be fed nutrients to give her a boost but don't overdo it as she can be a little sensitive; adding some coco fibre to the soil will help with the nutrient uptake. Regular watering in moderate doses will help as well.
In terms of medical application, Amnesia Haze Automatic is reported to help ease stress, anxiety, depression and a lack of appetite.
Amnesia Autoflowering is a cannabis strain will grace you with a sweet spicy aroma with a hint of lemon and cedar. The effect is perfect for those who want to relax and is more cerebral than physical.
Amnesia haze can be a high maintenance lady but she will reward you with high yielding juicy buds and a whopping 20% + THC. Take her to bed and forget all your worries!
Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: 50% Indica / 20% Ruderalis / 30% Sativa
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Type: Autoflower
Flowering Time: 10 to 12 weeks
Outdoor Harvest: 12 weeks
Yield: Indoor: 400 to 500g/m2 – Outdoor: Up to 120g/plant
Height: Indoor: up to 1m – Outdoor: up to 1.5m
THC: Very High 20%
CBD: Medium
Genetics: Haze Auto x Original Amnesia x Ruderalis
Medicinal Properties: Medium
Medical Conditions: Anxiety, depression, stress relief, fatigue, and a lack of appetite
Taste/Flavour: Citrus, Lemon, Spicey
Effect: Happy, Cerebral and uplifting, Energetic
Grow Difficulty: Medium
About this strain
With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.
