About this product
It is suitable for Northern climates and outdoors will be ready in 9 to 10 weeks from seed and indoors it could be ready a bit earlier. Height will be around 70cm depending on environment and it will produce one main giant sticky bud. Outdoors yields of up to 120g per plant are possible and indoors 425 to 475g/m2 can be achieved... proper Juicy!!
With a mix of the best Blueberry, Thai and afghan parents it has a well-grounded genetic history.
As its name suggests it has a sweet and fruity blueberry taste and smell. When flowering it will have a bluish purple hue which is a joy to behold. The strength and quality of the high/stone is above moderate and is a smooth and relaxing high.
Sensible Seeds Auto Blueberry is one for the dreamers and poets!
Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: 60% Indica / 10% Sativa / 30% Ruderalis
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Time: 9 weeks
Outdoor Harvest: 9 to 10 weeks
Yield: Indoor: 425 to 500g/m2 – Outdoor: 120g/plant
Height: 50 to 80cm
THC: 14%
CBD: Medium
Genetics: Blueberry x Ruderalis
Medicinal Properties: Medium
Medical Conditions: Stress, Pain Relief
Taste/Flavour: Blueberry, Sweet and Fruity
Effect: Happy feeling, Relaxing
Grow Difficulty: Medium