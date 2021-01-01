Sensible Seeds
About this product
Nirvana Bubblelicious was developed in the Midwest, U.S.A. then brought to Holland in the 90’s and further refined. Bubblelicious grows vigorously and finishes flowering in about 8 weeks. Bubblelicious is highly resinous and extra sweet.
Certain individuals actually display that distinct pink chewing gum scent and flavour… Yield: (Dried grams per square meter in a sea of green 600w)
Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: Mostly Indica
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Time: 8 to 10 weeks
Outdoor Harvest: September/October
Yield: 400 to 500g/m2
Height: Short
THC: 18 to 24%
CBD: 0.80%
CBN: 0.23%
Genetics: Developed in the Midwest, U.S.A.
Effect: Stoned; Indica Body Buzz
Certain individuals actually display that distinct pink chewing gum scent and flavour… Yield: (Dried grams per square meter in a sea of green 600w)
Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: Mostly Indica
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Time: 8 to 10 weeks
Outdoor Harvest: September/October
Yield: 400 to 500g/m2
Height: Short
THC: 18 to 24%
CBD: 0.80%
CBN: 0.23%
Genetics: Developed in the Midwest, U.S.A.
Effect: Stoned; Indica Body Buzz
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!