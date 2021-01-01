Loading…
Sensible Seeds

Bubblelicious

Nirvana Bubblelicious was developed in the Midwest, U.S.A. then brought to Holland in the 90’s and further refined. Bubblelicious grows vigorously and finishes flowering in about 8 weeks. Bubblelicious is highly resinous and extra sweet.

Certain individuals actually display that distinct pink chewing gum scent and flavour… Yield: (Dried grams per square meter in a sea of green 600w)

Features

Sex: Feminized

Type: Mostly Indica

Grow: Indoor/Outdoor

Flowering Time: 8 to 10 weeks

Outdoor Harvest: September/October

Yield: 400 to 500g/m2

Height: Short

THC: 18 to 24%

CBD: 0.80%

CBN: 0.23%

Genetics: Developed in the Midwest, U.S.A.

Effect: Stoned; Indica Body Buzz
