Logo for the brand Sensible Seeds

Sensible Seeds

Critical Kush Feminized

About this product

The award winning crossing of Critical Mass X OG Kush - a powerful Indica legend discovered in California. This hardy and vigorous plant flowers in just eight weeks and yields a copious harvest of some of the biggest colas you’ve ever seen that are absolutely covered in trichrome crystals.

Critical Mass offers an accent of fresh tangy citrus to compliment the familiar earthy-pine kush flavors. Ideal for relaxation, pain relief and late night smoking.

Features

Sex: Feminized

Type: Indica

Yield: 600gr/m2

Height: 100 to 120cm

Flower Time: 50 to 60 days

Outdoor Harvest: End September

THC: 25%

CBD: 2.1%

Genetics: Critical Mass x OG Kush
