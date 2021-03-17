About this product
Gelato #41 Feminized Cannabis Seeds by Flavour Chasers Seeds: Gelato is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through a cross of the infamous Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint GSC strains. It is infamous for its insanely delicious flavour and hugely powerful effects showing at the very minimum 20% THC.
Gelato is an indica dominant hybrid (55% indica / 45% Sativa) strain created through a cross of the infamous Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint GSC strains. It is infamous for its insanely delicious flavour and hugely powerful effects showing at the very minimum 20% THC. Gelato has a flavour that’s said to be much like a sweet sherbet, with fruity blueberry and orange flavours. The aroma is just as sickly sweet and has a woody effect as the nugs are broken apart and smoked. Although it has a tasty flavour, Gelato is definitely best loved for its effects. Even with its slight indica dominance, the high is head heavy in nature and won’t leave with couch lock! It starts with a head high that hits you with an uplifted euphoria and a sense of slightly focused energy. As this head high builds a creeping body buzz will slowly build, leaving you completely relaxed and calm with a sense of peace and well-being. These effects make Gelato the perfect choice for patients suffering from muscle spasms, chronic pain, inflammation, chronic fatigue and headaches or migraines. Gelato buds are large and super dense with dark forest green nugs with plenty of purple and covered all over in crystals.
Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: Mostly Indica
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Type: Photoperiod
Flowering Time: 8 to 9 weeks
Outdoor Harvest:
Yield: Low
Height:
THC: 20 to 25%
CBD:
Genetics: Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Cookies
Aroma/Flavour: Sweet sherbet, with fruity blueberry and orange
Effect: Uplifted euphoria
Medical Conditions: Muscle spasms, chronic pain, inflammation, chronic fatigue and headaches or migraines
Medicinal Properties: Yes
Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
1,411 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
