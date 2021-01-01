Sensible Seeds
About this product
Granddaddy Purple was founded and introduced into the Bay Area by Ken Estes in 2003. Soon after it’s introduction the medical marijuana strain took the California Collective scene by storm. The buds are a stunning deep purple which follow throughout except for the occasional eye stopping light neon green spots. With almost zero hairs on them, the crystal formations are outstanding. They really look like they were dipped and rolled in sparkling stardust.
Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: Indica
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Time: 8 to 14 weeks
Yield: Medium
Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: Indica
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Time: 8 to 14 weeks
Yield: Medium
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!