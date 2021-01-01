Loading…
Sensible Seeds

GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)

About this product

GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) Feminized Cannabis Seeds by Garden of Green Seeds: The reputation of this Californian super strain has spread like wildfire and now has become in great demand by growers and consumers everywhere. Because of it’s delicious smooth clean pleasing aroma and how it helps you unwind after a long busy day, that’s what makes GSC a top strain for all occasions. No denying GSC carries a very strong blow and punch to the senses. This potent strain is especially for those of you who are hardcore tokers, as it’s one of the most potent strains available on the market. Spectacular looking colourful buds, displaying Purple Orange Pinks very beautiful robust and solid nuggets.

Features

Sex: Feminized

Type: 50% Indica / 50% Sativa

Grow: Indoor/Outdoor

Flowering Type: Autoflowering

Flowering Time: 55 to 60 days

Outdoor Harvest:

Yield: Indoor: 450 to 450g/m²

Height:

THC: 28%

CBD: 0.2%

THC/CBD ratio:

Genetics: OG Kush x Durban Poison x Cherry Kush

Aroma/Flavour: Cherry, Lemon, Mint, Sweet Fruit, Woody

Effect: Cerebral High, Creative energy, Euphoria
