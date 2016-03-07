About this product
Silver Haze from Vision Seeds is a real Sativa Indica hybrid. Haze, a strong pure Sativa, crossed with the potent Indica strains Northern Lights and Skunk where the Indica dominance through frequent back-breeding heavily reduced.
The Indica influences keep Silver Haze short and compact in stature and full-bodied, dense buds without the intensely pleasurable Sativa effect is lost. Silver Haze has an amazing strong spicy aroma, fruity aroma and full taste Haze. .
Product Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: Sativa dominant hybrid Sativa (90%) Indica (10%)
Genetics: Haze x Skunk x Northern Lights
THC Level: 18%
Average Yield: 450gr/m2
Average Height: 70 to 100cm
Flowering Time: 65 days
Harvest Month: October
Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
522 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
28% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
