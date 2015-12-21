Loading…
About this product

Tangerine Dream Feminized by Barney’s Farm Seeds is the result of crossing Glue-13 with Neville’s A5 Haze.

A sativa dominant strain that will not let you down at any stage of the production process, allowing you to enjoy yields of up to 500g/m2, fast flowering time and tangy and intense sweet citrus aromas. With this in mind, it really shouldn’t be a surprise that this strain won the 1st prize High Times Cup in 2010.

Perfect for growing weed indoors or outdoors, these seeds truly live up to their name!

Features

Sex: Feminized

Type: Sativa/Indica

Grow: Indoor/Outdoor

Flowering Time: 70 days

Outdoor Harvest: End of October

Yield: 500g/m2

Height: Medium

THC: 25%

CBD: 1.8%

Genetics: Glue-13 x Afghan x Neville’s Haze A5 Haze

Awards: 2010 1st prize High Times Cup

Tangerine Dream effects

Reported by real people like you
742 people told us about effects:
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
