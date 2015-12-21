About this product

Tangerine Dream Feminized by Barney’s Farm Seeds is the result of crossing Glue-13 with Neville’s A5 Haze.



A sativa dominant strain that will not let you down at any stage of the production process, allowing you to enjoy yields of up to 500g/m2, fast flowering time and tangy and intense sweet citrus aromas. With this in mind, it really shouldn’t be a surprise that this strain won the 1st prize High Times Cup in 2010.



Perfect for growing weed indoors or outdoors, these seeds truly live up to their name!



Features



Sex: Feminized



Type: Sativa/Indica



Grow: Indoor/Outdoor



Flowering Time: 70 days



Outdoor Harvest: End of October



Yield: 500g/m2



Height: Medium



THC: 25%



CBD: 1.8%



Genetics: Glue-13 x Afghan x Neville’s Haze A5 Haze



Awards: 2010 1st prize High Times Cup