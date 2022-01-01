SERENE has formulated an incredibly pure CBD extract for “vape” applications. Vaping is one of the fastest and most effective ways to introduce CBD into the body, especially on the go or in places where you need to be discrete. SERENE’s CBD flavor and terpene profile comes from the Harlequin strain, known to be high in CBD content and having a woody, earthy musk scent and a sweet taste of mango and citrus when inhaled. Harlequin is one of the most effective strains out there for treatment of pain and anxiety and at less than .3% THC, it won’t get you “high” but will elevate your mood and leave you feeling great. Users report sensations of feeling relaxed, uplifted, focused, and happy along with exceptional pain relief.



Our CBD distillate oil is extracted using Supercritical CO2 process, filtering out plant waxes and lipids (fats) and is then blended with about 10% Organic MCT oil to enhance viscosity and finally natural terpenes for flavor and effect. SERENE vapes are free of harsh solvents such as butane, propylene glycol (PG), or other man-made chemicals frequently found in vape products that are known irritants and potentially hazardous. Our product contains 667 milligrams of CBD, one of the highest concentrated CBD vapes on the market.