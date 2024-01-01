We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Serra
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Cannabis
Concentrates
Serra products
59 products
Chocolates
Woodblock 1:1 Chocolate Caramels w/ Jacobsen Sea Salt 10 Pack - 100mg
by Serra
5.0
(
1
)
Chocolates
Large Woodblock THC Dark Chocolate Bar - 100mg
by Serra
Candy
1:1 Strawberry Basil Gumdrops 2 Pack - 20mg
by Serra
Chocolates
2:1 Caramel Woodblock Chocolate 75mg 10-pack
by Serra
THC 26.6%
CBD 47.5%
Candy
Triple Berry Gumdrops 2 Pack - 10mg
by Serra
Candy
Triple Berry Gumdrops 10 Pack - 50mg
by Serra
Chocolates
Small Woodblock 1:1 Salted Cacao Chocolate Bar - 40mg
by Serra
Chocolates
Large Woodblock Chocolate Berry Bar - 100mg
by Serra
Chocolates
Large Woodblock THC Milk Chocolate Bar - 50mg
by Serra
Flower
Granimals
by Serra
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Candy
Woodblock Chocolate Caramels
by Serra
THC 6%
CBD 8.6%
Candy
2:1 Tart Cherry Gumdrops
by Serra
THC 2.87%
CBD 4.67%
Cartridges
Relaxation Disposable Cartridge 0.3g
by Serra
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Small Woodblock THC Dark Chocolate Bar - 20mg
by Serra
Candy
Woodblock 2:1 CBD Chocolate Caramels 10 Pack - 75mg
by Serra
Chocolates
Woodblock THC Dark Chocolate Bar
by Serra
Candy
CBD Lemon Ginger Gumdrops 2 Pack - 20mg
by Serra
Candy
Woodblock 1:1 Chocolate Caramels w/ Jacobsen Sea Salt 2 Pack - 20mg
by Serra
Candy
Woodblock 1:1 Chocolate Caramels w/ Jacobsen Sea Salt
by Serra
THC 46.5%
CBD 47%
Chocolates
Large Woodblock 2:1 Stumptown Coffee Chocolate Bar - 75mg
by Serra
Candy
Woodblock CBD 2:1 Chocolate Caramels 2 Pack - 15mg
by Serra
Chocolates
Small Woodblock CBD Toasted Sesame Dark Chocolate Bar - 40mg
by Serra
Candy
Woodblock THC Stumptown Coffee Caramels 10-Pack - 100mg
by Serra
Chocolates
Small Woodblock Chocolate Berry Bar - 45mg
by Serra
1
2
3
