Empire Glassworks | Bioluminescent Glass Green Cactus Water Pipe w/ Circ Perc
About this product
This beautiful worked glass water pipe is will upgrade any smokers collection.
There really is a glorious worked glass cactus in the center of this water pipe.
The Bioluminescent Cactus Bong has a brown, desert like platform which holds two tall cactus plants.
These cacti have raised glass bumps to mimic a real cactus' spines.
This bong hits extremely smooth and buttery.
As the smoke travels through the arm and enters the base of the bong, it enters the circle perc.
This filters the smoke and passes through to the chamber up to the mouth piece.
Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 11 inches
Empire Glassworks Bong
Colors React To UV Light
Includes 14mm Male Bowl
Empire Glassworks Decal
Base Width: 4"
Worked Glass
Thick Glass
Flared Mouthpiece
Themed Glass
American Glass
Maria Rings
Dewar's Joint
14mm Joint
Female Joint
90° Joint
Circ Perc
