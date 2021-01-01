About this product

This glass water pipe pays tribute to the star wars franchise.



Modelled after the infamous Death Star, this bong has a beautiful worked glass, hand made, death star front and centre. Attached is a laser beam shooting out, ready to destroy a planet! It also is the mouthpiece.



The outside of the bong also features various Star Destroyer spaceships.



Darth Vader himself would be impressed!



Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 6.5 inches



Empire Glassworks Bong

Green Slyme Glass Mouthpiece

Base Width: 2.5"

Includes 14mm Male Bowl

Themed Glass Opals

American Glass

Clear Glass

Colored Glass

Glass Opals

Slyme Glass

45° Joint

Female Joint

14mm Joint

Mini

Fixed Downstem

Themed Glass

Thick Glass