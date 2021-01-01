Sesh Sensei
Empire Glassworks | Star Wars Death Star Glass Bong
About this product
This glass water pipe pays tribute to the star wars franchise.
Modelled after the infamous Death Star, this bong has a beautiful worked glass, hand made, death star front and centre. Attached is a laser beam shooting out, ready to destroy a planet! It also is the mouthpiece.
The outside of the bong also features various Star Destroyer spaceships.
Darth Vader himself would be impressed!
Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 6.5 inches
Empire Glassworks Bong
Green Slyme Glass Mouthpiece
Base Width: 2.5"
Includes 14mm Male Bowl
Themed Glass Opals
American Glass
Clear Glass
Colored Glass
Glass Opals
Slyme Glass
45° Joint
Female Joint
14mm Joint
Mini
Fixed Downstem
Themed Glass
Thick Glass
