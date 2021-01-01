About this product

This beautiful homemade hand carved water pipe is truly a primitive piece.



If you were looking for an antique or tropical looking bong you've come to the right place.



Whether you're looking for a decorative piece or a everyday functional pipe this bong can do both!



Joint Size: rubber grommet female Height: 16 inches



Primitive Pipes Bong

Choice Of Design

Hand Carved

Designs Vary

DO NOT CLEAN W/ HOT WATER OR CHEMICALS

Base Width: 4"

Includes Marble Bowl

Beeswax Lining

Silicone Downstem

Bowl Color Varies

Worked Glass

Themed Glass

Rubber Grommet

Straight Tube

Thick Glass

Removable Downstem

Flared Mouthpiece

Female Joint

45° Joint

Deep Bowl