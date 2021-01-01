Loading…
Logo for the brand Sesh Sensei

Sesh Sensei

Primitive Pipes | Hand Carved Indonesian Bamboo Bong

About this product

This beautiful homemade hand carved water pipe is truly a primitive piece.

If you were looking for an antique or tropical looking bong you've come to the right place.

Whether you're looking for a decorative piece or a everyday functional pipe this bong can do both!

Joint Size: rubber grommet female Height: 16 inches

Primitive Pipes Bong
Choice Of Design
Hand Carved
Designs Vary
DO NOT CLEAN W/ HOT WATER OR CHEMICALS
Base Width: 4"
Includes Marble Bowl
Beeswax Lining
Silicone Downstem
Bowl Color Varies
Worked Glass
Themed Glass
Rubber Grommet
Straight Tube
Thick Glass
Removable Downstem
Flared Mouthpiece
Female Joint
45° Joint
Deep Bowl
