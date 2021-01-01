Sesh Sensei
Primitive Pipes | Hand Carved Indonesian Bamboo Bong
About this product
This beautiful homemade hand carved water pipe is truly a primitive piece.
If you were looking for an antique or tropical looking bong you've come to the right place.
Whether you're looking for a decorative piece or a everyday functional pipe this bong can do both!
Joint Size: rubber grommet female Height: 16 inches
Primitive Pipes Bong
Choice Of Design
Hand Carved
Designs Vary
DO NOT CLEAN W/ HOT WATER OR CHEMICALS
Base Width: 4"
Includes Marble Bowl
Beeswax Lining
Silicone Downstem
Bowl Color Varies
Worked Glass
Themed Glass
Rubber Grommet
Straight Tube
Thick Glass
Removable Downstem
Flared Mouthpiece
Female Joint
45° Joint
Deep Bowl
If you were looking for an antique or tropical looking bong you've come to the right place.
Whether you're looking for a decorative piece or a everyday functional pipe this bong can do both!
Joint Size: rubber grommet female Height: 16 inches
Primitive Pipes Bong
Choice Of Design
Hand Carved
Designs Vary
DO NOT CLEAN W/ HOT WATER OR CHEMICALS
Base Width: 4"
Includes Marble Bowl
Beeswax Lining
Silicone Downstem
Bowl Color Varies
Worked Glass
Themed Glass
Rubber Grommet
Straight Tube
Thick Glass
Removable Downstem
Flared Mouthpiece
Female Joint
45° Joint
Deep Bowl
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!