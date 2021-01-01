About this product

The Tonfa Wig Wag UFO to Matrix Perc Bong by Ronin Glass features a really cool and trippy design. With an almost entirely straight tube design this bong is sure to rip hard as heck. As smoke enters the bong it is immediately meet by the matrix perc which then filters up to the UFO colored Milli Perc. This ensures you get ideal smoke filtration while reducing drag. Finally leading to the Ice Pinch for even cooler smoke to the flared mouthpiece for a killer Hoot!

Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 15.5 inches



Ronin Glass Bong

Base Width: 4.5"

Wig Wag Coloring

Ronin Glass Decals

14mm Male Bowl Included

UFO Perc

Matrix Perc

Dewar's Joint

Flared Mouthpiece

Ice Catcher

14mm Joint

90° Joint

Female Joint