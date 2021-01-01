About this product

DESIGN



This beautiful etched water pipe has a very subtle but cool design.



You can see the various tree branches etched right into the glass reaching around the bong to create a awesome aesthetic.



Simple but effective beaker design that is sure to provide smooth and cooled smoke hits.



SPECS:



Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 11.5 inches



4" 18mm To 14mm Diffused Downstem

Sandblasted Tree Accents

Includes 14mm Male Bowl

Frosted Glass

Themed Glass

Thick Glass

Clear Glass

Flared Mouthpiece

Beaker

Removable Downstem

Ice Catcher

Deep Bowl

14mm Joint

Female Joint

45° Joint