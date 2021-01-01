Sesh Sensei
Tree Sandblasted Etched Beaker Bong
About this product
DESIGN
This beautiful etched water pipe has a very subtle but cool design.
You can see the various tree branches etched right into the glass reaching around the bong to create a awesome aesthetic.
Simple but effective beaker design that is sure to provide smooth and cooled smoke hits.
SPECS:
Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 11.5 inches
4" 18mm To 14mm Diffused Downstem
Sandblasted Tree Accents
Includes 14mm Male Bowl
Frosted Glass
Themed Glass
Thick Glass
Clear Glass
Flared Mouthpiece
Beaker
Removable Downstem
Ice Catcher
Deep Bowl
14mm Joint
Female Joint
45° Joint
This beautiful etched water pipe has a very subtle but cool design.
You can see the various tree branches etched right into the glass reaching around the bong to create a awesome aesthetic.
Simple but effective beaker design that is sure to provide smooth and cooled smoke hits.
SPECS:
Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 11.5 inches
4" 18mm To 14mm Diffused Downstem
Sandblasted Tree Accents
Includes 14mm Male Bowl
Frosted Glass
Themed Glass
Thick Glass
Clear Glass
Flared Mouthpiece
Beaker
Removable Downstem
Ice Catcher
Deep Bowl
14mm Joint
Female Joint
45° Joint
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!