From the tapered form and the angled mouthpiece to the way it feels in your hands to the sound it makes when you set it down, this designer bong is meant to seamlessly fit into your life and your home.



Made of high-quality 4mm thick, borosilicate glass, this piece features an angled mouthpiece and a molded indent for an ergonomic grip that also tucks away the bowl and downstem. The interchangeable silicone footer protects the glass from damage, hides unsightly water, and indicates the recommended water line for the perfect hit. Two different bowls and an extra downstem are always included in case of those inevitable accidents.