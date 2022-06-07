About this product
From the tapered form and the angled mouthpiece to the way it feels in your hands to the sound it makes when you set it down, this designer bong is meant to seamlessly fit into your life and your home.
Made of high-quality 4mm thick, borosilicate glass, this piece features an angled mouthpiece and a molded indent for an ergonomic grip that also tucks away the bowl and downstem. The interchangeable silicone footer protects the glass from damage, hides unsightly water, and indicates the recommended water line for the perfect hit. Two different bowls and an extra downstem are always included in case of those inevitable accidents.
Made of high-quality 4mm thick, borosilicate glass, this piece features an angled mouthpiece and a molded indent for an ergonomic grip that also tucks away the bowl and downstem. The interchangeable silicone footer protects the glass from damage, hides unsightly water, and indicates the recommended water line for the perfect hit. Two different bowls and an extra downstem are always included in case of those inevitable accidents.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Session Goods
Session Goods believes that joy lies in the little things; that indulging yourself shouldn't feel taboo or be reserved for hidden moments. We believe in the art of relaxation, taking pleasure seriously and embracing moments of leisure. We see the culture and stigma of smoking maturing and believe that the products used to enjoy it should evolve as well. We make beautiful, functional and simple smoking accessories for the modern smoker.