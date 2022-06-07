About this product
Whether it’s been a day, a week, or a month, this cleaning solution is designed to bring back that day one shine. Our isopropyl alcohol-based solution easily removes resin and undesirables from all your glass smoking accessories to keep your hits clean and your piece looking fresh. This cleaning solution is like no other you've used before, trust us you will be satisfied.
About this brand
Session Goods
Session Goods believes that joy lies in the little things; that indulging yourself shouldn't feel taboo or be reserved for hidden moments. We believe in the art of relaxation, taking pleasure seriously and embracing moments of leisure. We see the culture and stigma of smoking maturing and believe that the products used to enjoy it should evolve as well. We make beautiful, functional and simple smoking accessories for the modern smoker.