TYPE: Sativa Lineage: Blueberry x Haze Flavors: Blueberry, Sweet, Floral Effects: Creative, Uplifting, Energetic Aromas: Sweet, Floral Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllene, Pinene The West Coast Favorite is back! Uplifting and energetic, the classis is back on the shelves and ready to provide the best. It was all a dream. Blue Dream is here! enjoy
The team at Seven Leaves has been in the California Cannabis Industry since 2008. Over the last decade, through non-stop education, the team has been perfecting cultivation methods and techniques to develop premium grade, pesticide-free and herbicide-free cannabis and cannabis products.