Type: Hybrid

Lineage: Pineapple Fruz x (Biscotti x Sherb BX)

Flavors: Pineapple, Fruity, Earthy, Gas

Effects: Strong & Balanced

Aromas: Pineapple, Gas Earthy

Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Caryophyllene, Guaiol, Humalene

Description: Breed by Seed Junky, Pheno hunted by us. A really enjoyable, relaxing walk on the beach. The pheno we selected has the terpene Guaiol present, making it a unique offering, that should calm you as much as swinging on a hamoc on Caribbean Beach

read more