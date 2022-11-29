About this product
Type: Indica
Lineage: Grape Gasoline x Unknown #6
Flavors: Woody, Rose, Earthy
Aromas: Woody, Rose, Diesel
Effect: Sedative & Euphoric
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Linalool, Mycrene, Guaiol
Another great heavy hitter, a great smoke for the end of the day. Drip will leave you smiling on the couch. Drip all you want and enjoy every puff
Lineage: Grape Gasoline x Unknown #6
Flavors: Woody, Rose, Earthy
Aromas: Woody, Rose, Diesel
Effect: Sedative & Euphoric
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Linalool, Mycrene, Guaiol
Another great heavy hitter, a great smoke for the end of the day. Drip will leave you smiling on the couch. Drip all you want and enjoy every puff
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Seven Leaves
The team at Seven Leaves has been in the California Cannabis Industry since 2008. Over the last decade, through non-stop education, the team has been perfecting cultivation methods and techniques to develop premium grade, pesticide-free and herbicide-free cannabis and cannabis products.
State License(s)
#TAL17-0001252
CCL18-0000317