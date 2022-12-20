About this product
Exotic Genetix introduced a mother Gorilla Glue #4 to a Cookies & Cream father to create the rare hybrid known as Grease Monkey. It’s reported to smell and taste like an earthy mix of vanilla and petroleum.
Grease Monkey may deliver a deep relaxation that can lead to sleepiness.
Seven Leaves
The team at Seven Leaves has been in the California Cannabis Industry since 2008. Over the last decade, through non-stop education, the team has been perfecting cultivation methods and techniques to develop premium grade, pesticide-free and herbicide-free cannabis and cannabis products.
#TAL17-0001252
CCL18-0000317