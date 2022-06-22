Jupiter Jack is a Jack Herer pheno and is the perfect daytime strain. Be prepared for a cerebral boost of energy while feeling relaxed in the body. The sativa high is happy, bubbly, and euphoric, spurring energy and creativity.
This strain contains earthy, lemon, spicy, sweet & woody flavors.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
The team at Seven Leaves has been in the California Cannabis Industry since 2008. Over the last decade, through non-stop education, the team has been perfecting cultivation methods and techniques to develop premium grade, pesticide-free and herbicide-free cannabis and cannabis products.
State License(s)
#TAL17-0001252
