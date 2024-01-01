Type: Indica Lineage: Permanent Marker x Purple Push Pop Flavors: Ammonia, Fuel, Gas, Grape Effects: Euphoric, Relaxing, Calming Aromas: Gas, Fuel, Grape, Ammonia Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool, Humulene Permanent Push Pop will have you feeling nice and relaxed & calming Great for relaxation and night time use. Enjoy the flavor profile and taste!
The team at Seven Leaves has been in the California Cannabis Industry since 2008. Over the last decade, through non-stop education, the team has been perfecting cultivation methods and techniques to develop premium grade, pesticide-free and herbicide-free cannabis and cannabis products.