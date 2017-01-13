Orange Blossom by Falcanna is the hybrid cross of Orange Bud and OG Kush. This strain combines equal measures carefree euphoria with calming physical effects that make it ideal for leisurely activities. Its aroma is slightly floral with overtones of fresh squeezed orange. Orange Blossom’s flavor is very similar but includes a delicate Kush aftertaste. Utilize this strain to stimulate appetite while reducing stress.