About this strain
Developed by Heath Robinson, Black Rose is well known for purple genetics coming from crossing Black Russian and Shiva Skunk. Black Rose is known to have a potent, powerful high that will floor even the most experienced consumers. Its delicious flavor and aroma profile give off blackberry and currant notes. If you have a chance to try Black Rose, make sure you’ve cleared your schedule for the rest of the day.
Black Rose effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
66% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
66% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
