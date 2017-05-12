Loading…
Logo for the brand Shango

Shango

Loud Dream

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

Loud Dream effects

Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
Creative
60% of people report feeling creative
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Focused
53% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
