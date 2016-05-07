About this strain
Memory Loss is a fast-finishing 70% sativa hybrid from Archive Seed Bank that smells very much like a Dutch Haze, with a strong, peppery incense odor and undertones of bubblegum and fruit. This cross of Amnesia Haze and a Face Off OG male produces large, easy to grow plants and heavy yields. Memory Loss is named for its mind-warping high that can leave users in a disoriented and forgetful mental state.
Memory Loss effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
