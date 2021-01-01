Loading…
Logo for the brand Shatter Labels

Shatter Labels

10 Black Market Boys Cannabis Wax Jar Container Shatter Labels Blister Packaging Childproof Child Re

About this product

Step up your packaging game with our original Shatter Labels blister packs!
Featuring an original full color and foil Black Market Boys design by Shatter Labels -
[10 Blister Packs Only] Approx 3 x 5" Size with plastic casings that fits most 1.5" acrylic style jars - please choose carefully if you need matching jars!
Minor assembly required, does not include adhesive
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders
