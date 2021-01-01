Shatter Labels
10 Black Market Boys EMPTY King Sized Pre-roll Boxes Display Packaging PRB-002
About this product
10 x EMPTY Black Market Boys "Thicc Sticks" H 4" x W 2.75" x D 0.75" King Size Pre-roll Boxes. Includes foldable inserts
Step up your packaging game with our original pre-roll packaging, designed and printed by Shatter Labels
EMPTY BOXES - DOES NOT CONTAIN ANY THC PRODUCT
Proudly display your goods with these professionally printed boxes. Printed with high end matte, spot uv and foil features!
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
Step up your packaging game with our original pre-roll packaging, designed and printed by Shatter Labels
EMPTY BOXES - DOES NOT CONTAIN ANY THC PRODUCT
Proudly display your goods with these professionally printed boxes. Printed with high end matte, spot uv and foil features!
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!