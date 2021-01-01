Shatter Labels
10 Black Market Boys Premium Shatter Labels Oil Syringe Distillate Plastic Blister Packaging BP-003
About this product
Step up your packaging game with our original Shatter Labels blister packs!
Featuring an original full color Mama Ganja design by Shatter Labels - Green Apple, Blood Orange, Lemon OG, Key Lime Pie, Blackberry Kush, Cake Batter, King Louie OG, Grape Ape
[10 Blister Packs + 10 Empty Syringes] Approx 3 x 5" Size with plastic casings that fits most 0.5 syringes - please choose carefully if you need matching syringes!
Minor assembly required, does not include adhesive
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders
Featuring an original full color Mama Ganja design by Shatter Labels - Green Apple, Blood Orange, Lemon OG, Key Lime Pie, Blackberry Kush, Cake Batter, King Louie OG, Grape Ape
[10 Blister Packs + 10 Empty Syringes] Approx 3 x 5" Size with plastic casings that fits most 0.5 syringes - please choose carefully if you need matching syringes!
Minor assembly required, does not include adhesive
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!