Logo for the brand Shatter Labels

Shatter Labels

10 Loud Farmz EMPTY Pre-roll Boxes Dispensary Supplies Cannabis Display Packaging PRB-001

About this product

10 x EMPTY Loud Farmz H 4" x W 2.75" x D 0.25" Slim Pre-roll Boxes
Step up your packaging game with our original pre-roll packaging, designed and printed by Shatter Labels
EMPTY BOXES - DOES NOT CONTAIN ANY THC PRODUCT
Proudly display your goods with these professionally printed boxes
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!