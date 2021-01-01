Shatter Labels
10 Phatties Joints EMPTY Shatter Labels Doob Tube King Size Preroll Joint Tubes 5"
About this product
10 x EMPTY "Phatties Joints" 5 x 0.5" Premium Pre-roll Tubes
Featuring an original design by Shatter Labels
Full color and foil finish on high quality glossy sticker material
Display your high end pre-rolls and products inside of our premium packaging, elevate your sales!
Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders. Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
Featuring an original design by Shatter Labels
Full color and foil finish on high quality glossy sticker material
Display your high end pre-rolls and products inside of our premium packaging, elevate your sales!
Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders. Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!