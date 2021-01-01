Loading…
Logo for the brand Shatter Labels

Shatter Labels

25 Acrylic Jars ORIGINAL PLUG by Shatter Labels

About this product

Step up your packaging game with our Original Plug series of concentrate packaging!
25 x 1.5" Acrylic Jars (Not Glass)
Take your display packaging to the next level! All of our products are shipped empty
Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders!
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!